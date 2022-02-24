Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageWorldNational SecurityNews
CBNNews.com

Biden Addresses America After Putin Waltzes Into Ukraine

02-24-2022
CBN News
Military helicopters, apparently Russian, fly over outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022 after Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)
Military helicopters, apparently Russian, fly over outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022 after Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is officially underway, and it appears to be the worst-case scenario that U.S. intelligence officials have been warning about.

Russia Attacks Ukraine from Multiple Directions in Unprovoked Invasion: 'A Full-Scale War in Europe Has Begun'

Ukraine is calling on the world to intervene, but no military aid has been offered as the Russian military runs roughshod over Ukrainian countryside and cities alike.

CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas reports from Ukraine that about 25 key Ukrainian cities have been hit by the Russian aggressors, along with military bases, one of which has reportedly been taken over by Russia not far from the capital of Kyiv.

President Joe Biden is addressing the nation today about how the U.S. and our allies are reacting to the long-expected military aggression by Putin.

CHECK HERE Before 1:30 PM to See Biden's Address

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

RECENT CBN NEWS COVERAGE: Must-See Report from the Frontlines as Ukrainian Pastors Pray at Cross, Not Far from Russian Forces

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories