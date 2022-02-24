Biden Addresses America After Putin Waltzes Into Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is officially underway, and it appears to be the worst-case scenario that U.S. intelligence officials have been warning about.

Russia Attacks Ukraine from Multiple Directions in Unprovoked Invasion: 'A Full-Scale War in Europe Has Begun'

Ukraine is calling on the world to intervene, but no military aid has been offered as the Russian military runs roughshod over Ukrainian countryside and cities alike.

CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas reports from Ukraine that about 25 key Ukrainian cities have been hit by the Russian aggressors, along with military bases, one of which has reportedly been taken over by Russia not far from the capital of Kyiv.

BREAKING: President @ZelenskyyUa says his country has suffered ‘serious losses’ since Russia’s invasion this morning. 25 cities hit. I’m stunned how fast it’s happening. Meanwhile, calls for GLOBAL DAY OF PRAYER this SUNDAY. #PrayForUkraine #UkraineRussiaCrisis #Ukraina pic.twitter.com/vZhL5CNf6l — George Thomas (@GTReporting) February 24, 2022

President Joe Biden is addressing the nation today about how the U.S. and our allies are reacting to the long-expected military aggression by Putin.

This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dzvYxj7J9w — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

