Biden Addresses America After Putin Waltzes Into Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is officially underway, and it appears to be the worst-case scenario that U.S. intelligence officials have been warning about.

Russia Attacks Ukraine from Multiple Directions in Unprovoked Invasion: 'A Full-Scale War in Europe Has Begun'

Ukraine is calling on the world to intervene, but no military aid has been offered as the Russian military runs roughshod over Ukrainian countryside and cities alike.

CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas reports from Ukraine that about 25 key Ukrainian cities have been hit by the Russian aggressors, along with military bases, one of which has reportedly been taken over by Russia not far from the capital of Kyiv.

BREAKING: President @ZelenskyyUa says his country has suffered ‘serious losses’ since Russia’s invasion this morning. 25 cities hit. I’m stunned how fast it’s happening. Meanwhile, calls for GLOBAL DAY OF PRAYER this SUNDAY. #PrayForUkraine #UkraineRussiaCrisis #Ukraina pic.twitter.com/vZhL5CNf6l — George Thomas (@GTReporting) February 24, 2022

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday about how the U.S. and our allies are reacting to the long-expected military aggression by Putin. Biden says the U.S. and its allies are moving forward with what's being referred to as a devastating sanctions package, unlike anything ever done before.

"Between our actions and those of our allies and partners we estimate that we'll cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports," Biden said. "It'll strike a blow to their ability to modernize their military, it'll degrade their aerospace industry including their space program, it'll hurt their ability to build ships reducing their ability to compete economically, and it'll be a major hit to Putin's long-term strategic ambitions."

This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dzvYxj7J9w — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

On the list of new economic actions being taken against Russia: sanctions that will target Russian elites, major banks, and impose export controls.

Biden admitted sanctions take time to take effect but he said the U.S. and its allies are united in their resolve to enforce them. "Putin is the aggressor, Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences."

Biden stressed that U.S. forces will not engage in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine, but he's authorized the deployment of an additional 7,000 service members to Germany and says the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power.

