Biden Sends American Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Standoff

President Joe Biden is sending more troops to Europe as tensions in Ukraine continue to rise.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the United States and NATO of ignoring Russia's security concerns while adding he's open to more talks.

In this first major movement of U.S. forces directed toward the standoff, the President is dispatching nearly 3,000 more American troops to the region.

This comes amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine's borders and fear that Putin is poised to invade Ukraine.

The U.S. already has tens of thousands of troops stationed across mostly western Europe.

Now, about 2,000 more will come from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Poland and Germany, with another thousand from a squadron based in Germany and Russia.

President Biden has been clear that the U.S. will respond to the growing threat against Europe's security and stability," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Meanwhile, Putin insists the response to Russia's three key demands is inadequate, including the expansion of NATO eastward.

The Russian president accused America and the West of saying one thing and doing another.

"As the people say, they played us. They simply lied," Putin remarked.

The Biden administration denies the accusation, calling it an attempt to bully Ukraine.

While there was no breakthrough at a meeting between secretary of state Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the two agreed to talk again.

"The door remains open to diplomacy. We don't know what decision President Putin will make while we've seen the buildup of troops on the border," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

