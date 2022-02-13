Canadian Police Arresting Freedom Convoy Protesters at Ambassador Bridge and Ottawa

Canadian police began arresting protestors opposing the mandated COVID-19 vaccine measures at the border crossing between Canada and the U.S. on Sunday.

Windsor Police moved in on Saturday to clear Canadian truckers and their supporters from the Ambassador Bridge, which spans the border between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022

Traffic attempting to pass over the bridge was still suspended as of early Sunday morning, according to a Canadian website that tracks border crossings. The week-long blockade has hindered traffic and slowed supply chains in both countries.

Crowds of demonstrators in the country's capital of Ottawa increased on Saturday, despite efforts by Canadian officials to clear the area.

Police surrounded the protesters front and back. Large police armoured personnel carrier has been brought up in the distance. Snipers on the roof of customs building. pic.twitter.com/sI295G7hUV — (@ConsumerSOS) February 12, 2022

A 27 yr old male was arrested at Huron Church Rd at Millen St. for a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration. Officers will intervene when necessary to ensure the safety of the public & maintain peace & order. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022

According to Windsor Police, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing a criminal offense in connection with a demonstration.

The protests in Canada began more than two weeks ago as part of the "Freedom Convoy" after a mandate was issued by the Canadian government on Jan. 15. The order stated that truckers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested and quarantined before crossing into the U.S.

Since then, groups have gathered in several different cities and at the border crossing. People are voicing their opposition to the demands that they are being forced to comply with.

A statement issued by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that government officials are monitoring the situation, CNN reports.

"The Prime Minister stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed and that all options remain on the table," the statement said.

Officials also discussed "further immediate actions the federal government is considering" and plan to meet again Sunday.



Meanwhile, truckers in the U.S. are also organizing "Convoy to D.C. 2022," where participants will drive across the country from California to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

"European Freedom Convoy 2022" is reportedly in the works too, with truckers preparing to hit the highway on Feb. 14 with a destination point of Brussels.

The goal for both convoys is to take "peaceful action" against infringement on free speech and the right to choose healthcare.

