Freedom Convoy Truckers Stand Their Ground on Ambassador Bridge at US Border as Police Move In

The trucker protest against vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions continues as many demonstrators are now blocking the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge between the US and Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday, asserting that he will use legal authorities to assist with removing protestors, Global News reports.

"Today, I am using my authority as premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province," Ford said.

"And I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people, and services along critical infrastructure," he added.

Windsor Police issued a statement warning protestors that they could be charged with a criminal offense for blocking streets or for assisting others in limiting the movement of traffic on a roadway.

"We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence and must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges," the release reads. "You could be arrested if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission of this offence."

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE Message to Demonstrators from Windsor Police Servicehttps://t.co/bjdqTSkgSY pic.twitter.com/mrsn7OHspI — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 11, 2022

Police issued a follow-up announcement Saturday morning, saying that they had "commenced enforcement."

"The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time."

The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022

Canadian truckers began protesting two weeks ago as part of the "Freedom Convoy" after a mandate was issued by the Canadian government on Jan. 15. The order stated that truckers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested and quarantined before crossing into the U.S.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor North America have experienced disruptions in production at various factories as a result of the trucker protest on the Ambassador Bridge.

Ford's plant in Oakville, Ontario, and its Windsor engine plant have been working at “reduced capacity” due to the bridge blockade said Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and labor communications manager.

“This interruption on the Detroit-Windsor bridge hurts customers, autoworkers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more,” Felker told the Detroit Free Press on Friday. “We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada."

Since the truckers arrived in Ottawa on Jan. 29 to protest the vaccine mandate, other citizens have joined in the demonstrations.

Millions of dollars were donated to the truckers through a GoFundMe campaign. The crowdfunding website announced earlier this month that it was withholding funds from the truckers and reimbursing donors.

GoFundMe said the demonstrations were peaceful when the fundraiser first started, but evidence from law enforcement showed that protesters took part in acts of violence and harassment.

Those supporting the movement say they will continue to stand by the convoy and their call for freedom of choice.

Canadian Truckers have brought Hope not just to Ottawa & Canada, but the whole world. Canadians from all walks of life stand with them. When they finally return home, they will have Freedom loaded on their rigs for their families & all of us. #FreedomConvoy2022 #NoMoreLockdowns https://t.co/TARqIVLfIg — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) February 12, 2022

