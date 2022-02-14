Trucker Blockade in DC for the State of the Union? The Protest Is Spreading

Police have cleared the massive trucker blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, but the protests against COVID restrictions are continuing elsewhere in Canada and along the U.S. border, and are continuing to spread to other parts of the world.

After days of protests that brought the Detroit-Windsor crossing to a standstill, police and SWAT teams moved in to put a stop to the week-long blockade. Authorities towed cars and pick-up trucks and arrested a handful of protesters.

The blockade was so effective it caused disruptions at some U.S. auto plants. Michelle Krebs at Cox Automotive said, "It's just one more thing that is challenging auto production. I would think the plants would start up next week, early next week."

The protests have caused some provinces in Canada to drop or scale back COVID restrictions.

UPDATE...

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet met on Monday and finally decided to lift rules on vaccine passports within two weeks. He claimed the move was not a result of the protests.

Large Protests in Europe and US

There continue to be large protests in Europe against COVID restrictions, including the Netherlands and France where police used tear gas on demonstrators.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky told the Daily Signal he supports trucker protests spreading to America.

"I'm all for it," Paul said in the interview. "Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country from slavery to civil rights, you name it. Peaceful protests, clog things up, make people think about the mandates."

Meanwhile, another blockade is forming in Buffalo at the Peace Bridge into Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says authorities will move in to deal with any blockade of the border.

The Department of Homeland Security has distributed a bulletin to law enforcement agencies, warning that a convoy of protesting truckers "will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, DC," to possibly disrupt Joe Biden's planned State of the Union address.