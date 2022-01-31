Nigerian Journalist Granted Bail After 84 Days: His Crime? Speaking Out Against Govt's Handling of Attacks

A Federal High Court in Kaduna state granted bail for a Nigerian journalist who was arrested in November for publicly condemning the government's lack of response to the recent attacks on Christian communities.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reports Luka Binniyat, who spent 84 days in pre-trial detention, was released on Jan. 27.

Binniyat plead not guilty to the charges of cyberstalking and aiding and abetting the offenses of cybercrime. He was also accused of defaming Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security.

The journalist was jailed by members of the Kaduna State Investigation Bureau after he wrote an article criticizing the government's inaction following attacks against three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Southern Kaduna in Sept. 2021.

At least 49 people were reportedly killed and 27 others were kidnapped during those incidents, according to ACI Africa.

Binniyat's trial was adjourned until Feb. 28. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and a lofty fine.

"CSW is pleased to learn Mr. Binniyat has finally been granted bail, after enduring a lengthy and unwarranted period of pre-trial detention in a maximum-security prison," said CSW's Founder President Mervyn Thomas. "We urge the Kaduna state authorities to ensure due process continues to be observed as his trial progresses and to prioritize the arrest and prosecution of genuine instigators and perpetrators of violence, along with the protection of citizens regardless of creed or ethnicity."

Thomas also urged international attention to the human rights crisis taking place in Kaduna state.

"We also reiterate our appeal to members of the international community to maintain a close scrutiny on the situation of human rights crisis in Kaduna state, particularly with regard to the freedoms of expression and religion or belief, raising issues of concern with the Nigerian government whenever necessary and assisting in addressing the violence in every possible manner," he added.

This was the second time Binniyat had been detained by the Nigerian government for a work-related offense.

In 2017, he was arrested and charged over an article that was reportedly based on false information. Binniyat spent 96 days in detention, then issued a public apology.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***