Custom Lego Minifigure of Zelenskyy Raises Over $145K for Much-Needed Aid to Ukrainian Refugees

Custom toymaker Citizen Brick (CB) launched a campaign last week to raise money for the people of Ukraine by creating a Lego-style minifigure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Chicago-based company reported on its social media sites that the figurine sold out "almost immediately" and that $145,388 was donated to the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief. CB also designed a Molotov Cocktail figure.

"We have sold every Zelenskyy figure and Molotov Cocktail, raising over $145k for @directrelief to aid the people of Ukraine," the company said. "As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately. We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 hrs." ⁠

Citizen Brick owner Joe Trupia said he had been watching the news about the war-torn country and was troubled by the suffering that Ukrainians have endured.

"I just felt that I had to act using what I had," Trupia told The Washington Post when asked about his idea. "He's a guy who could've fled the country with a suitcase full of money and instead he's sticking by his people. I was just so impressed by his steadfastness and the hope he seems to give to people."

Funds raised from the Zelenskyy figurine sale will provide essential medical supplies to refugees.

It's been 26 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

At least 10 million Ukrainians have been forced out of their homes and one-quarter of the population are now refugees. Several million have already reached neighboring countries like Poland.

