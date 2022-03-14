Here's Why the US Is Warning a Desperate Putin Might Unleash Chemical Weapons on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had expected to seize Kyiv in two days. Instead, his military has failed to take control of major cities and has lost several thousand soldiers already.

More than two weeks into a war he expected to quickly dominate, Putin is projecting anger and frustration at his military's failures.

U.S. Intelligence officials are now worried Putin could use more extreme measures to break Ukraine's resistance, including a false flag attack with chemical weapons.

"Part of the reason we're so concerned this may happen," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC, "is when Russia starts accusing other countries of potentially doing something, it's a good tell that they may be on the cusp of doing it themselves."

A Russian strike on a base used by NATO and US troops in the past to train Ukrainian forces near the town of Yavoriv on the Polish border raised concerns Putin's actions could widen the war.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby told ABC, "We take our Article 5 commitment very seriously. An armed attack against one is considered an armed attack against all. Just a few days ago we repositioned two Patriot missile batteries from Germany into Poland."

Top aides from the U.S. and China are meeting in Rome today amid reports that Russia recently asked China for military assistance to help press its campaign.

"We are communicating directly, privately, to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences," Sullivan said.

Ukraine is accusing Russia of kidnapping two mayors in order to install pro-Moscow replacements. Surveillance footage showed one being marched out of city hall by Russian soldiers.



As the Russian forces pound cities and target civilian populations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again pleaded for a no-fly zone. "If you do not close our sky," Zelenskyy said, "it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on NATO territory."

In the midst of the carnage, Ukrainian civilians are trapped and under fire.

A fourth round of talks is expected Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials to discuss getting food, water, medicine and other desperately needed supplies to cities and towns under fire, among other issues.

