'Premeditated Murder': Russian 'Ceasefire' Meant 'More Shooting' as Ukrainians Try to Escape

Ukraine has asked the International Court of Justice to order Russia to stop its unjust and unprovoked invasion. But Russian attacks on civilian areas are continuing.

While Russia declared a ceasefire overnight to open humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations from Kyiv and other major cities, it continued its offensive, hitting residential areas with shelling and rockets.

The U.S. State Department says it has confirmed reports that Russia is deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelensky warns that Russia plans to use high-precision weapons to destroy Ukrainian military-industrial facilities that will kill even more civilians. He said, "Hundreds of thousands of people live and work there. This will be premeditated murder."

For a second day, an evacuation from Mariupol was called off because of intense shelling. As many as 200,000 people are trying to leave the city. The U.N. has confirmed nearly 400 civilian deaths but cautions that many more are believed to have taken place.

Despite the so-called ceasefire, Russia has kept firing on residential areas, shelling the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin. President Zelensky said Sunday, "Today a family was killed in Irpin. Man, woman, and two children. Right on the road. As in a shooting gallery." Civilians there have also been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days.

"Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb, and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine," the General Staff said. "The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out airstrikes on Ukraine."



Ukraine's General Staff accuses Russia of targeting humanitarian corridors, taking women and children hostage, and placing weapons in residential areas of cities.

And now there are reports that a captured Russian officer is apologizing to Ukrainians because he agrees Russia is committing "genocide" against the civilian population.

More than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine, with at least a million going to Poland. Zuzana Koseva, a Polish volunteer helping the refugees, said, "Most of them are just very, very tired, terrified and confused because they don't know what to expect."

READ CBN's Operation Blessing Sending International Relief Team to Poland-Ukraine Border to Help Refugees

***Donate to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports Russia is recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to fight in Ukrainian cities.

The U.S. and NATO have ramped up efforts to help Ukraine. But while President Zelensky pleaded again for a "No-Fly Zone" in a zoom call with U.S. senators, Republican Marco Rubio said that is a non-starter for the U.S.

"That means the willingness to engage and shoot down Russian airplanes in the sky. So, basically a 'No-Fly Zone', if people knew what it means, it means World War 3.

The U.S. is providing real-time intelligence to Ukraine and the New York Times reports that the U.S. and NATO are sending more than 17,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin missiles.

The U.S. has reportedly given Poland the 'green light' to give Ukraine MIG fighter jets. But the U.S. has not yet agreed to send Poland planes to replace what it might send to Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is in "active discussions" with European allies about banning Russian oil, although "no decision has been made" yet.

Meanwhile, Zelensky spoke to Ukraine on what is known as Forgiveness Sunday in Orthodox Christianity, saying Ukraine will never forgive Russia's shelling of residential homes, the killing of unarmed civilians, and the destruction of its critical infrastructure.

"And God will not forgive, either today or tomorrow — never," he warned. "Instead of a day of forgiveness, there will be a Judgment Day. Of this I am sure."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***