Russia Closes in on Ukraine's Capital City as Fear Over Chemical Weapons Looms

Twenty days into the war and Ukrainians continue to fight back as Russian forces turn to bombing more civilians. Now, there's fear over potential chemical attacks.

Among the latest Russian assaults was an early morning missile strike in the heart of Kyiv that killed one person and wounded several others.

A three-day curfew is now in effect in the capital city. Russian forces are pounding away in Kyiv and in other cities across the country.

Images released by the Ukrainian military reveal tactics now being deployed by Putin. Shell-shocked residents are under siege with limited or no access to power, food, and water.

"We've had indiscriminate attacks time and again on critical infrastructure. Particularly water has been targeted," said James Elder of UNICEF.

Nine evacuation corridors are now open again after a brief pause Monday. Of the three million refugees fleeing Ukraine are children and nearly one child is becoming a refugee every second.

As peace talks resume, Russia and Ukraine are keeping a fragile diplomatic path open. But there is no word of any progress.

"It's to Russia's advantage to continue to try to negotiate, to show that they're willing participants in the negotiations themselves but it also buys themselves time in the battlefield," said Col. Stephen Ganyard, USMC (ret.).

Standing with Ukraine are leaders from three EU and NATO countries in Kyiv that will meet with President Zelensky. Fear the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders is growing after a recent strike on a military base just miles from the Polish border.

While in Canada, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after telling Parliament to put themselves in the shoes of Ukrainians.

"Dear Justin, can you imagine every day you get updates about the number of casualties including women and children?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is calling on Russian troops to surrender. In his nightly address, he said they will be treated decently.

And on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Zelenskyy will appear virtually to address members of Congress.

