Russian Airstrike Devastates Maternity Hospital and Wounds 17, Ukrainians Try to Flee Amid Carnage

With the war in Ukraine in its second week, the first rift among NATO allies is how to deliver Polish fighter jets to the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris headed to Poland to step in as the bloody war rages on.

Desperate Ukrainians wait under a bridge to evacuate during a temporary ceasefire in six cities. So-called safe corridors like this have been repeatedly shelled by Russian forces.

Police and soldiers rush to evacuate victims including an injured pregnant woman after a Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital and wounded 17 people.

"Russia's relentless bombardment prevents people from escaping the hellish conditions they created," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Amid the carnage, the Biden administration is rejecting Poland's offer to transfer fighter jets, not directly to Ukraine but to the U.S. in Germany.

The United States is sending two Patriot missile batteries to Poland at their request.

Russia, which is threatening retaliation against the U.S. is becoming more isolated from the western world. At a press conference, Blinken and the U.K.'s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss ruled out the likelihood of a no-fly zone over Ukraine's humanitarian corridors.

"The reality of setting up a no-fly zone would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia and that is not what we are looking at," Truss said.

Some of America's biggest brands are also cutting ties with Russia.

This comes as skyrocketing gas prices are expected to climb even higher after President Biden banned Russian oil, gas, and energy imports. But he's refusing cries to ramp up oil production here at home.

As gas prices soar, the U.S. is now looking to other countries to replace Russian fuel, including regimes like Venezuela.

Biden may also travel to Saudi Arabia, which has so far been unwilling to help with production.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are advancing and Ukraine's President insists they "won't surrender." In a display of that defiance, the national symphony orchestra performed in the capital city.

The two million refugees, who are mostly women and children, represent about four percent of Ukraine's population - at least half are children.

By some estimates, nearly four million Ukrainians could flee their homeland as the crisis unfolds.

