'Russian Invaders Cannot Conquer Us': Dozens Killed in Air Strikes Across Ukraine, US Journalist Killed Near Kyiv

At least 35 people were killed and dozens more wounded Sunday after Russian troops launched an airstrike at a military base near Ukraine's western border.

According to the regional governor Maxim Kozytskyi, more than 30 Russian missiles targeted the training facility in Yavoriv near Lviv, located 15 miles from the Polish border. Poland is a NATO ally.

Kozytskyi noted that most of the missiles fired Sunday "were shot down because the air defense system worked," adding that 134 people were wounded in the attack.

In a video address late Saturday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that the Russians would not take Ukraine.

"The Russian invaders cannot conquer us. They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit. They are holding only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, which they have a lot," he said.

Ukrainian authorities reported additional airstrikes in multiple areas across the country.

An American journalist was among those killed in an attack near Kyiv. Several of his colleagues were wounded and sent to the hospital. The New York Times has confirmed that 51-year-old videojournalist Brent Renaud was killed in Irpin, but he wasn't on assignment for them at the time.

Head of the Kyiv Police Department says that Russian troops opened fire on a car with foreign journalists in and shot dead 51-year-old New York Times videojournalist Brent Renaud in Irpin. One of his colleagues is injured and is in hospital. #Ukraine — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) March 13, 2022

An attack at a monastery and a children's resort where monks and refugees were sheltering in the eastern Donetsk region left 32 people wounded.

Donetsk's chief regional administrator said another airstrike hit a train while it was evacuating people, killing one person and injuring another.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of inciting "a new stage of terror" with the alleged arrest of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.

"Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land," Zelenskyy said Saturday.

He reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country in search of safety throughout Europe.

