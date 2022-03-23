Ukrainian Pediatric Cancer Patients Brought to US to Get Treatment at St. Jude Children's Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN welcomed four Ukrainian children and their families on Tuesday as part of a humanitarian effort called, SAFER Ukraine (Supporting Action For Emergency Response).

The children, who are nine months to nine years in age, arrived in a medical transport aircraft from Krakow, Poland so they can safely receive their treatments.

In a statement, the hospital said it will provide the patients with their cancer treatments, as well as psychosocial therapy that will address the psychological, social, emotional and cultural needs the children may have after being forced to evacuate from a war zone.

St. Jude educators are also creating a school curriculum for the patients and their siblings.

"Our ability to quickly help so many children and their families in Ukraine is the work of many partners, individuals, and institutions dedicated to the shared vision of improving the quality of health care delivery and increasing survival rates of children with cancer and blood disorders worldwide," said Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo, M.D., director of St. Jude Global. "While there is more work ahead, we are committed to doing as much as we can, as fast, as swiftly as possible."

The U.S. Department of State, which supported the transportation of the pediatric oncology patients, said the children will receive the "specialized care they desperately need, and their family members will be afforded sustenance, security, and support from St. Jude."

The SAFER Ukraine initiative has assisted more than 600 patients as of Tuesday, according to the press release. That number includes translating medical records and coordinating convoys to the Unicorn Marian Wilemski Clinic in Poland, a triage center.

"The work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ukraine reflects the hospital's ongoing commitment to ensure children with cancer have access to lifesaving care, no matter where they live," said St. Jude President and CEO James R. Downing, M.D. "Our promise to children with catastrophic diseases extends around the globe, and we are honored to play a part in helping these families move to safety to continue their children's treatment."

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes and several million of them have fled the country as refugees. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they believe the actual toll is likely much higher.

