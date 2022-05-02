Russian State TV Debates Nuking Western Europe, Civilians Escape Mariupol

Ukrainian civilians are finally being evacuated from the shattered port city of Mariupol, as Russian TV showed a simulated nuclear attack on Western Europe.

A new video posted by city officials in Mariupol appears to show Ukrainian civilians safely escaping after weeks of war; women and children evacuated from that bombed-out steel plant with the help of the United Nations and the Red Cross. About 100 civilians escaped.

But as many as 1,000 civilians are believed to be still holed up inside along with Ukrainian fighters, the last stronghold of resistance to the Russian siege against the city.

The evacuees passed through Russian-controlled checkpoints before arriving at a Russian camp on their way to meet with Ukrainian officials

Natalia, an employee at the Steel plant, said, "The shelling was so strong and it kept hitting near us. I was afraid to even walk out and breathe some fresh air."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made an unannounced visit to Ukraine with a delegation of Democratic lawmakers over the weekend, meeting with President Zelenskyy and his aides for three hours late Saturday.

Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official so far to visit Kyiv, arrived just days after President Joe Biden called on Congress to authorize $33 billion in the military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Pelosi said, "We leave with a firmer understanding and a more current understanding of what needs to be done, with a deeper appreciation, of inspiration from those who are in this fight."

And that fight may get bigger. Russia is sending the message again to NATO nations that they face a possible nuclear attack

The Wall Street Journal reports the Kremlin is "recasting" its war in Ukraine as a broader war between Russia and the West, and seems to be preparing Russian civilians for a possible war with NATO.

On the Russian program "60 Minutes," Vladimir Putin's State TV hosted a panel discussion with Russian experts on the feasibility of launching a nuclear attack against Western Europe.

Russian state TV hosts brazenly talk about nuking Europe. pic.twitter.com/VNSgpmvHrC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 30, 2022

One panelist commented on how quickly an attack could happen: "Get a stopwatch. Count 200 seconds. That's how you talk to them. They don't understand anything else."

New analysis in the influential journal Foreign Policy warns that Joe Biden's strategy to weaken Russia may be leaving Vladimir Putin with no choice but to surrender or double down militarily raising the possibility of turning the Ukraine war into a much wider one.

