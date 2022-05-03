CBN's Operation Blessing Providing Food Boxes and Hope for Ukrainian Refugees

Millions of Ukrainian refugees have fled into neighboring Poland since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

Many of the refugees are arriving hungry and with little money. That's why CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) is on the border, providing them with food and other necessities.

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

"Right now we're at the OB warehouse in Medyka that is close to the border to Ukraine," said Gustavo Angel, Operation Blessing International Disaster Relief health manager. "We're trying to fulfill a lot of boxes with food. The refugees are coming here just with the bags, with the clothes, and sometimes with no money."

"So we're trying to help them with a lot of food, to work with a network of churches and refugees so we can give them these kinds of supplies so they can help the people that are coming to their places," he explained.

"Right now, a lot of volunteers are trying to fulfill these boxes so they can have like healthy supplies," Angel continued. "This will help a family of four people. So we're really glad of all the help that you're providing us. Thank you for everything that you do for us."

Operation Blessing has been working in Ukraine for more than 30 years. CBN's Orphan's Promise has also been working in the country for more than 20 years.

