CBN's Operation Blessing Warehouse in Poland Busy Loading Supplies for Ukrainian Refugees

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, refugees have been pouring into European countries like Poland.

CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) has been there providing them with food, water, and other essentials.

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

In OB's warehouse in Poland, workers were loading a large semi-truck loaded with food and other supplies for the Ukrainian refugees.

"We're sending these to Ukraine today," said Danny Castro, OB Poland warehouse manager. "They will be distributing these items during the week."

"We're sending pasta," he continued. "We're sending some rice. We're sending oatmeal."

"Thanks for all of your support," Castro told OB donors. "Thanks for all of your prayers."

Gordon Robertson, CBN's chief executive officer, said on Monday's The 700 Club that OB wants to supply a lot of different centers and churches with food and other necessities.

Displaying a map of Ukraine showing the location of CBN's Orphan's Promise centers across the country, he explained the charity has been working in Ukraine for more than 20 years. Operation Blessing has been working in the country for more than 30 years.

"You're supporting the supply of all of these centers, plus other refugee centers, other churches that are being very active in supporting the refugees," Robertson said.

