The Philippines Proclaims New President and Vice President

MANILA - The Philippine Senate and Congress in a joint session, officially proclaimed today Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as the duly elected president of the Philippines. And Sarah Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte, was named the duly elected vice president in record speed after only two days of canvassing.

The May 9, 2022 election was described as historic with the highest voter turnout of 55 million votes, producing for the first time a majority president and vice president.

Marcos won the presidency with 31.63 million votes or 58.77% of the total, whereas Duterte won the vice-presidency with 32.21 million votes or 61.53%.

Despite several reported irregularities and malfunctioning vote-counting machines, representatives of both houses agreed the May 9 election to be successful and most credible.

They call on the winners to face the greater task of uniting the Filipino people after what was described as a very divisive and emotional election, to pursue healing and move the nation forward.

President-elect Marcos and Vice President-elect Duterte-Carpio will begin their 6-year terms at noon on the 30th of June.