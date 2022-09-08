Reactions to Queen Elizabeth II's Passing Pour in from New King, Presidents, and Preachers

Reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II are pouring in from leaders around the globe.

In a statement, Britain's new King Charles III issued a statement from Buckingham Palace.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement reads. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse told Fox News he was saddened to hear about the queen's death.

"She has been a symbol of stability and steadfastness for the United Kingdom for 70 years," he said. "And I'm asking people to join me in praying for the royal family and the people of the U.K."

President Joe Biden reminded people in a statement about the queen's "steadying presence" in an ever-changing world.

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

In a statement, former President Donald Trump sent condolences from himself and Melania, saying, "Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women."

Former President George W. Bush also praised the queen, recalling spending time with her was among he and his wife Laura's fondest memories.

"Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency," Bush wrote in a statement. "Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefited from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign."

Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of JDAworldwide and president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, wrote in a tweet, "Every day we lose another great leader of her generation. Now, we've lost Queen Elizabeth II, herself. It feels unsettling - a 'you'll remember the moment' occasion. I just pray to God that we begin to learn the lessons of our Greatest Generation. Rest well, Your Majesty. Well done."

