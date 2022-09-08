Ukrainian Forces Break Through Russian Lines in Kharkiv Counteroffensive as US Provides More Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Ukraine today as the Biden administration sends the country a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, plus an additional $2 billion in aid.

The heavy weapons package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, and more. And the $2 billion is long-term military financing for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and others “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

Ukraine's military is putting those weapons to use, launching more offensives against Russian positions.

Ukrainian forces for the first time launched a counteroffensive in the northeast breaking through Russian frontlines near the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

"We have good news from the Kharkiv region," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday. "Probably, you have all seen the reports about the activity of Ukrainian defenders."

Russia's military is now so desperate for weapons it's reportedly looking to buy massive amounts of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.

"The fact that they're reaching out to North Korea is a sign that they're having some challenges on the sustainment front," said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is accusing Moscow of war crimes for moving thousands of Ukrainians to so-called Russian filtration camps, including 1,800 children in July alone.

"Russian authorities have interrogated, detained, forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens from their homes to Russia," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations.

It comes as Ukraine's top military general warns of a possible limited nuclear war with Russia, telling a state-run media outlet that "there is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Armed forces."

The immediate concern though is the structural integrity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that's under Russian control.

IAEA officials returning from a recent inspection raised concerns after continued shelling around the plant. They're calling for the establishment of a security zone around the facility.

"Let's tell it like it is: Any damage, whether intentional or not, to Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia – or to any other nuclear facility in Ukraine – could spell catastrophe, not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond," warned Antonio Guterres, the United Nation's secretary general.

Meanwhile, Russia is threatening to cut energy supplies to the West.

In a combative speech Wednesday, Vladimir Putin says any attempts to control prices on Russian exports would mean turning off the energy spigot.

"In that case, we will just halt supplies if it contradicts our economic interests. We won't supply any gas, oil, diesel, or coal, we won't supply anything," warned Putin.