'While Shapiro Is Not Affiliated with Any Hate Group...': Conservative Icon Calls Out Media Critics Who Want Him 'Canceled'

Conservative media icon Ben Shapiro is taking on his detractors in the media, saying they've got their hearts set on canceling him by trying to tie him to "radicals" that he isn't tied to.

In a recent series of tweets, Shapiro, 38, called out the media, including CBC News, for trying to get him banned from social media.

"Here comes the media attempt to get me banned from social media," Shapiro wrote and attached an article from CBC News about young men it considers to be radicalized. "They can't name which views of mine are particularly radical, so they just go for the 'I'm radicalizing the youths!' Pathetic garbage from the Canada's public broadcaster."

In another tweet, the conservative commentator also included two paragraphs from the CBC's article which tries to confer guilt by association.

"While Shapiro is not affiliated with any hate group, experts in the media, gender studies and the radicalization of young men say that the commentator's content is prevalent in online extremist communities," the article said. "And the exposure to controversial - and increasingly harmful - views about masculinity, the objectification of women and the LGBT community has these same experts raising concern about how extremist, far-right groups are using TikTok, YouTube and other social media apps in a drip campaign to slowly radicalize vulnerable teens and young men."

"They can't actually connect me to hate groups because I'm not actually connected to hate groups, but I have Bad Views!" Shapiro replied. "Those views apparently include 'objectification of women,' which is a strange charge to level against an Orthodox Jew who promotes virginity until marriage."

"What, precisely, are my Bad Views about masculinity? That men should be responsible? That they should get jobs, get married, and take care of their children? Sounds Very Very Bad!" the conservative commentator wrote in another tweet.

Shapiro responded that his "Bad View" is his natural law view of human sexual behavior and morality. "This is the part that is unacceptable: that I believe married heterosexual activity is morally superior to all other types of sexual activity."

"All of human reproduction and societal stability relies on the moral superiority of married heterosexual activity. Pretending otherwise is a road to both demographic decline and societal instability," he wrote.

Rav Arora, a journalist from British Columbia, sided with Shapiro, and called out Canadian media outlets and the government writing: "You can disagree with ⁦@benshapiro's views, but these nebulous attacks of his 'content is prevalent in online extremist communities' are pathetic. Federal funding is what keeps Canadian outlets alive to continually churn out these junk hit-pieces."

Canada's Cancel Culture Also Targeted Conservative Pastors

Cancel culture has been rampant in Canada over the past few years. The Canadian government has gone out of its way to target and cancel the religious freedom of certain pastors.

As CBN News and CBN's Faithwire have reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian authorities worked to shut down churches throughout the country, arresting and jailing pastors, levying large fines against congregations, and shuttering houses of worship, typically citing COVID violations.

Artur Pawlowski, the pastor of Street Church and the Cave of Adullam in Calgary, Alberta, has been arrested on multiple occasions by authorities for holding church worship gatherings despite the mandates.

As CBN News reported in October of 2021, Pastor Tobias Tissen of Steinbach, Manitoba, was arrested for reportedly violating COVID-19 health orders. He spent an extra night in jail after police said he wouldn't be released unless he agreed to stop preaching in church.

In June of 2021, Tim Stephens, the pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Southeast Calgary was arrested for holding church services and "flouting" pandemic health orders, despite only 951 reported COVID cases across all of Canada. Disturbing footage was shared online showing Stephens being hauled into a police cruiser as his terrified children looked on, sobbing uncontrollably.

In March of this year, state legislators in the Ohio House of Representatives took notice of Canada's religious freedom violations and introduced a resolution calling out Canada for its religious persecution of pastors during the pandemic.

They urged the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) "to consider adding Canada to the Special Watch List of countries where the government engages in violations of religious freedom."

