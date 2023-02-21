Biden and Putin Give Dueling Speeches Marking 1-Year Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion

President Biden is giving a major speech in Poland today, further solidifying his administration's unwavering support of Ukraine as the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

The speech follows his surprise visit to the war-torn country on Monday, where he assessed the damages of the year-long war firsthand, and it comes almost one year after he called on the world to rally to Ukraine's defense.

White House advisers have referred to the forthcoming speech as "significant," saying he's expected to highlight Russia's crimes against humanity and urge the West to continue its support for Ukrainian resistance. While in Poland, Biden will meet with President Andrzej Duda and leaders of NATO's eastern flank.



On Monday, Biden made history by being the first American president in modern times to visit a war zone where the U.S. has no military presence. Speaking from the palace in Kyiv, he promised that the U.S. is prepared to support Ukraine in this war for "as long as it takes," as he pledged another $500 million in aid.



"One year later, Kyiv stands, and Ukraine stands," he said Monday. "Democracy stands."



The unannounced trip had been shrouded in secrecy. Biden left D.C. in darkness a day earlier than expected with blinds drawn, traveling on a small C-32 instead of Air Force One. Once in Poland, he traveled for ten hours by train until he reached Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.



"Thank you very much for coming Mr. President," said Zelenskyy. "A huge moment of support for Ukraine."



Air raid sirens rang out in the streets as Biden walked with Zelenskyy to the Wall of Remembrance honoring Ukrainian soldiers who've died in battle since 2014.



"I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in their war against the brutal attack by Russia," declared Biden.



Russia was informed of Biden's visit hours beforehand to prevent a confrontation that could have spiraled into a broader conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin also made a major speech Tuesday in front of Russia's parliament and military leaders where he completely blamed the war on Ukraine and the West, warned the existence of Russia is at stake, and declared Russia will not be defeated on the battlefield.



"I want to repeat it's they who have started the war," claimed Putin. "We have used and are using force to stop it."



Meanwhile, in the U.S. the Republican Party is showing signs of a split over aid to Ukraine. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) referred to Russia as a "third-rate military power," saying Biden needs to lay out a clear objective of U.S. support for Ukraine.

"I don't think it's in our interest to be getting into proxy war with China getting involved over things like the Borderlands or over Crimea so I think it would behoove them to identify what is the strategic objective that they're trying to achieve," DeSantis told Fox News. "Just saying it's an open-ended blank check, that is not acceptable."



