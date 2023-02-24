'The Seed Is Being Planted': Operation Blessing Showing God's Love While Aiding Desperate Quake Survivors

HATAY, Turkey - In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Operation Blessing is on the scene, helping survivors begin rebuilding their lives.

CBN News traveled to some of the hardest hit areas where the situation is still often dangerous and some people have begun committing crimes, like robbery.

Operation Blessing's Diego Traverso explained, "They're trying to rob as much as they can – people are just getting desperate."

The danger in Turkey remains after three massive quakes and numerous aftershocks rocked 10 historic cities.

Amanda Ruginis said, "There's been multiple earthquakes since we've been on the ground… So it was determined that it's not safe to stay inside… so we're sleeping in a tent outside."

Here in Hatay – the most devastated city in Turkey – there's only one remaining road into the city. That means supplies coming in through this road have been doing so treacherously and slowly, coming to Operation Blessing's warehouse which has now turned into a distribution center because of word of mouth.

"The need is everything – these people have nothing. Most of these people are living in tents or their cars. They have no hygiene products. Most left in the middle of the night. They have no shoes on their feet, they have no socks. They have nothing," Ruginis said.

An estimated 1 to 2 million people have been left homeless, now classified as "internally displaced people," including Hakan Hamurcu. He and his family now live in tents and temporary housing outside his dilapidated home. He's forced to stare at an unwanted yet familiar scene that has overtaken Turkey's beautiful landscape.

"In the earthquake, I threw my children and my wife from one room to another, to escape – and it worked for us," Hamurcu recalls.

Even amid the chaos, Operation Blessing remains steadfast on its mission to help those suffering and share God's love with those in need.

"We are here to help people – water, shelter, food, medicine – you know," Traverso said. "There are some people asking for it, saying 'You guys are Christian,' and they are asking... 'Can you guys pray for us?' It's very powerful too... the seed is being planted."

It has been a month since the earthquake devastated the region. Thankfully, Operation Blessing has been on the ground since then, and they will continue to be for weeks to come. But they will leave one day, and when they do so, they're hopeful they can leave the tools behind that are needed here in Turkey, so the people who are struggling and suffering will one day be able to thrive and rebuild their lives.

