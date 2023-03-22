Operation Blessing Medical Team Helping in Turkey: 'It's Only Possible Because of Our Donors'

HATAY, Turkey – The government in Turkey is working hard to meet the needs of millions of earthquake victims. Sadly, some victims are falling through the cracks. That's where CBN's Operation Blessing comes in.

Even the smallest acts of service can make a huge difference in helping people survive.

Operation Blessing's medical team is here on the scene in the Hatay area, serving a small community that's really been forgotten.

Operation Blessing's doctors have been in communication with the Turkish Medical Association, a part of the government, and their doctors are out serving big tent villages where hundreds if not thousands of the now-homeless residents have taken refuge.

CBN Correspondent Dan Reany reports from Hatay, "We're here in an area where there are maybe 20 or 30 tents and less than 100 people. But that's where Operation Blessing comes in. We're here treating some of the common things like cuts, scrapes, and bruises and the main thing we're seeing is intestinal issues: people with diarrhea, people with vomiting and that's largely due just to the lack of sanitation and hygiene out here. Now, we're giving people the medicine they need, but we've also been delivering chlorine."

Back at OB headquarters here in Turkey, our chlorine-making machine is set up to take mass amounts of chlorine to give to communities like this one so people can keep their dishes and serving utensils clean.

The ministry has also been delivering food and water. And today we were even able to help a lady who had a tent but she didn't know how to set it up and she couldn't find any help, so we helped her.

Reany explains, "These are the kinds of things that OB is getting accomplished here for the people of Hatay, Turkey, and it's only possible because of the support of our donors. So we want to say thank you on behalf of all the people we are here serving. You are changing lives for people in desperate need."

