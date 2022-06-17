X

Abraham Accords Architect Jason Greenblatt Warns Biden Not to 'Unmake' Peace in the Middle East

Jason Greenblatt served as one of the principal architects of the Abraham Accords under the Trump administration. Greenblatt celebrates his involvement in that historic agreement in his new book, In the Path of Abraham. 

CBN News talked with Greenblatt about how those accords have remade the Middle East and also his warning to the Biden administration not to “unmake” the achievements of the previous administration.  

