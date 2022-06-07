Global Coalition Calls Out UN Human Rights Commission Against Israel

In May of 2021, Israel fought an 11-day war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The conflict began when Hamas fired rockets indiscriminately into Israel on May 10th after accusing Israel of interference on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount and a Supreme Court ruling on a real estate dispute between Jewish and Arab residents of Jerusalem.

During the next 11 days, Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups fired approximately 4,500 rockets into Israel. Israel responded with targeted strikes against Hamas and its military infrastructure.

Next week, the UN Human Rights Council is expected to release its findings of an investigation into the war based on the mandate of the commission.

In anticipation of the report and based on the findings they already know, a global coalition of over 25 organizations released a report called “Fixed Inquiry: The Biased UN Commission Against Israel.” They note the commission does not mention Hamas by name in its mandate or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself. They believe the report is “completely lacking in impartiality or any legal basis.” In our Jerusalem studio, CBN News' Chris Mitchell interviewed Arsen Ostrovsky, the CEO of The International Legal Forum, who is leading this global coalition.