Jews, Christians to United for Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast 2022
JERUSALEM, Israel – The Bible says to “pray for the peace of Jerusalem”
One prayer movement called the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) is uniting Jews and Christians around the world to obey this biblical command. On Wednesday, June 1, Israeli and Christian leaders will gather for JPB’s annual prayer event in Jerusalem.
CBN News recently spoke with Albert Veksler, the director the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, about why this event is so important and how you can join in person or online.
Download
High Definition - MP4
High Quality - MP4
Low Bandwidth - MP4