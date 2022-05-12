Middle East Expert Ellie Cohanim Tackles Abraham Accords, Mounting Pressure on Israel
Iranian-born Ellie Cohanim is the host of Global Perspectives, a show produced by the Jewish News Syndicate. Under the Trump Administration, Cohanim was appointed as the State Department’s first Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism. Recently, Cohanim discussed with CBN News the recent worldwide Al Quds rallies attacking the state of Israel and how the Biden Administration has pressured Israel during the recent riots on the Temple Mount. Cohamin also shared why the historic Abraham Accords are a “game-changer” in the Middle East.
