New Documentary Traces the Biblical Tabernacle from Mt. Sinai to Jerusalem
One of the most fascinating stories in the Bible is the Tabernacle of the Lord. Now, Gesher Media is producing a new documentary tracing the Biblical route of the Tabernacle from Mount Sinai to Jerusalem. CBN News sat down with Kevin Sorbo and Dr. Scott Stripling at Shiloh, where the Tabernacle once rested for hundreds of years. Sorbo is the narrator and host of the documentary and Stripling is the lead archaeologist at Shiloh. Click above to watch our interview with Sorbo and Stripling about the remarkable history of the Tabernacle, the groundbreaking discoveries at Shiloh and their new film designed to inform a new generation about the wonders of the Bible.
Download
High Definition - MP4
High Quality - MP4
Low Bandwidth - MP4