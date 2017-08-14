Charlottesville Riots: Racist Terrorism and the Backlash Over Trump

WASHINGTON – Charlottesville, Virginia is recovering today after a weekend of brutal violence between a group of white supremacists and people protesting their rally.

President Trump condemned the violence but is facing backlash for his response, and many well-known Christian leaders are also speaking out against the racism.

Cities across the country are now rallying for unity and prayers for the victims, including two veteran troopers, Jay Cullen and Berk Bates, killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the violence.

And new information is emerging about the man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people, killing one woman and injuring more than a dozen other people.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, died when that car rammed into the counter-protestors.

"Heather's life was not about hate. And this young man who ran my daughter down mistakenly believed that hate would change the world," her mother Susan Bro said.

The driver was 20-year-old James Fields, Jr. who has since been charged with murder.

Fields' mother, Samantha Bloom, said she knew her son was driving from his home in Ohio to Virginia for a rally but had few details.

"I didn't know it was white supremacists. I thought, it had something to do with Trump. But Trump's not a white supremacist," Bloom said.

But a former teacher of Fields said he made pro-Nazi comments in high school.

"He felt that whites were superior," said Derek Weimer. "He felt that the views that Adolf Hitler espoused were correct in some way."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has opened a federal civil rights investigation and on Sunday President Trump's National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster was direct in calling the violence terrorism.

"I certainly think any time that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism," McMaster told ABC News.

President Trump spoke out against the violence Saturday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," he said.

But both Republicans and Democrats criticized Trump for not specifically condemning white supremacists and related groups.

"Of course that includes white supremacists, K.K.K., neo-Nazi and all extremist groups," the White House later said.

Many Christian leaders also blasted the white nationalists and their ideas.

Beth Moore tweeted, "We cannot renounce what we will not name. It's called White Supremacy. And it is from hell. Call it. Condemn it."

Franklin Graham also took to Twitter, posting, "It is such a tragedy—life was lost and many people were injured in VA. Violence and hatred aren't the answer."

Other Christian leaders spoke out against the violence and racism as well, while encouraging a message of God's love for all people.