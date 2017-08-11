CBN Founder Pat Robertson Suffers Minor Injuries in Horseback Riding Accident

Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson is hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a fall while horseback riding Friday. Doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery. Horseback riding is one of Robertson’s greatest passions and at the age of 87 still enjoys riding on a regular basis.

Robertson is the founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network, a 55-year-old global ministry anchored by its flagship program The 700 Club with the mission to take the Gospel to the nations. CBN broadcasts in 117 countries and territories and is heard in 47 different languages. It has launched several sister ministries including Operation Blessing and Orphans Promise along with creating the American Center for Law and Justice and founding Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia where CBN is headquartered.