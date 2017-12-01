Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Atheist Billboard Campaign Calls Church 'Fake News'

12-01-2017
Caitlin Burke
FakeNewsAmericanAtheists
Photo Credit: atheists.org

An atheist group launched a new billboard campaign encouraging Americans to skip church.

The signs were put up by the group American Atheists. One billboard features a manger scene and encourages people to skip church, calling it the original 'fake news.'

Another advertises the American Atheists national convention in Oklahoma City, depicting the Oklahoma City skyline with Santa's sleigh flying overhead and says, "Just like Santa Claus, the Atheists are coming to town!"

 

 

"Everyone knows that the stories we're told in church aren't the truth," said David Silverman, president of American Atheists.   

"People ignore that fact because they enjoy the community, the friendship, and the traditions that go along with religion. But we're here to tell them that churches don't have a monopoly on any of that. There's a fantastic and vibrant community of atheists all across the country creating their own traditions and lifelong friendships," he continued.

On Twitter, American Atheists said they had pitched another billboard idea but it was deemed to be too controversial and an "attack."

 

 

The Billboards will be up for the month of December in Albuquerque, NM., Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX., and Oklahoma City and Tulsa, OK.
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles