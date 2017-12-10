Dr. Robert A. Schuller on Yemen's Civil War: 'Prayer Has the Ability to do Things We Cannot Imagine'

Watch the CBN News interview with Dr. Schuller by clicking above.

Yemen is in the middle of an intense civil war that's been raging between Sunni and Shia Muslims since 2014, resulting in a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a military intervention into the civil war with a coalition of nine African and Middle East countries. The Saudi-led coalition intervened to counter Iranian moves in the region and to oppose Iranian-backed forces that are fighting to seize control of the country.

Saudi Arabia has since instigated a blockade of Yemen ports, preventing military supplies from Iran reaching militants. But at the same time, humanitarian aid has also been cut off from reaching the people who desperately need it.

On Wednesday, President Trump urged the Saudis to fully end the blockade and allow food, water, fuel, and medicine into the war-torn nation.

Dr. Robert A. Schuller of Yemen Crisis Watch says believers must pray for peace between the Sunnis and Shias.

"One of the most important things we need to do is pray. I believe in Divine intervention," he said. "When we look at the peace initiatives and when we look at the struggles between the Sunnis and Shias are having, when we look at civil war, prayer has the ability to do things that we cannot imagine."

According to the organization's website, the war has taken its toll on Yemen's civilian population with more than 10,000 people killed and over than 3 million displaced, Amid the destruction, 80 percent of Yemen's population of 28 million now requires humanitarian assistance.

Since March 2015, over 1,000 children have been killed and some 1,600 have been injured. Two million children are acutely malnourished, according to Yemen Crisis Watch.

The indiscriminate air bombing campaign has decimated homes, schools, hospitals, markets and the country's basic infrastructure.

More than half of Yemen's health facilities are closed and almost 15 million people do not have access to basic health care or safe drinking water.

These are the perfect conditions for disease to spread and a massive outbreak of cholera has emerged in the country, resulting in more than 900,000 suspected cases and more than 2,000 related deaths in the last eight months alone.

The delivery of supplies and assistance from international relief organizations to Yemen's people have been greatly reduced due to the Saudi blockade.