Justin Bieber Whiteboards Jesus Message to his 95M Followers on Instagram

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber recently posted a personal note about Jesus Christ to the 95 million followers of his Instagram account.

The 23-year-old performer hand wrote a message in black marker on a white dry erase board and then posted an image of the board for all of his social media followers to see.

The note read:

"Do you feel you have exhausted all options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you are never good enough? What if I told you that there's a God

that's willing to meet you WHEREVER you're at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guilt, and fears. #JESUS

Beiber also added a personal note to his post.

"Jesus is changing me from the inside out every day! AND I MISSPELLED GUILT and exhausted."

A user kindly pointed out to the singer he also misspelled "God." with a lowercase "g."

This is not the first time the pop star has used social media to proclaim his faith.

Back in July, Bieber took to his Instagram account writing, "Let the devil know NOT TODAY!", quoting Hillsong United's song "Not Today"

"The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship," he also wrote.

In past years, Bieber has gotten himself into trouble for his behavior - vandalism, drag racing, and smoking marijuana to name a few misdeeds.

But his change in word and deed, and his openness about sharing his faith is welcomed by many.

"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally, I want to work every day to be BETTER AT 70," he said about a new tattoo in an Instagram post in June.

Earlier that same month, Bieber used his faith to reach out to the United Kingdom to share God's goodness after terror attacks on London Bridge and at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left the British nation reeling.

"God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of the evil," Bieber told the massive audience at the One Love Manchester concert, which was held to honor the victims of the attacks.

"God is in the midst no matter what's happening in the world, God is in the midst, and He loves you and He's here for you," he said.

And in May, Bieber made a bold but simple declaration of faith on his Instagram page. All it said was, "I follow Jesus."