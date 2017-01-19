Attorney General Nominee Sessions: Country Values Still Define Character

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions will soon fill the United States top law-enforcement spot.

Jefferson "Beauregard" Sessions was born in Selma, Alabama, in 1946. He grew up in Hybart, a tiny community where his father owned a country store.

Despite humble beginnings, Sessions did well in school, served as U.S. attorney general for Alabama's southern district, the state's attorney general and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, where he's served ever since.

Friends say Session's country upbringing instilled values in him like honesty, hard work, belief in God and parental respect--values that still define him today.

"First of all, he's a consummate gentleman, you'll never hear Jeff Sessions do or say anything that's the slightest bit offensive, he's very courteous," said long-time friend, Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne.

Byrne says Alabamans are thrilled that Trump has pegged Sessions for the Nation's top lawyer.

"They love it, are you kidding me...the people of Alabama voted very strongly for Mr. Trump, maybe Sen. Sessions had something to do with that," said Byrne.

Despite his popularity, Sessions confirmation hearings were plagued by protestors calling him a racist--a charge that's haunted him since 1986, when he was refused a federal judgeship over alleged racist remarks. Remarks he denied then and now.

"I am the same person--perhaps wiser and maybe a little better, I hope so--today than I was then. But I did not harbor the kind of animosities and race-based discrimination ideas that were -- I was accused of. I did not," Sessions said during his confirmation hearing.

Despite these allegations, many black Americans support Sessions.

"When I consider Senator Jeff Sessions, I choose to regard his actions, such as, de-segregating the educational system when he had that under his purview and also prosecuting the Ku KIux KIan – and he did prosecute the KKK ....I would not call Senator Sessions a racist," Dr. Alveda King told CBN News.

A number of black pastors also came to Sessions defense.

"Americans are living in a toxic climate where the serious charge of racism is carelessly leveled against anyone with whom the "Left" disagrees," said Dean Nelson, chairman of the Board of the Frederick Douglas Foundation.

Sessions was also the first U.S. senator to publicly endorse Donald Trump.

During his confirmation hearings, Sessions faced a wide-range of questions from national security to a ban on Muslims coming to America.

"I believe he's fair, he's balanced, he's thorough and he's able and competent to get to justice....He will not sail through but let's believe he will make it through," said Dr. King.