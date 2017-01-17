Pence, Priebus and Ryan: Washington's Big Three

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and future chief of staff Reince Priebus are three wheeler dealers at the center of the Trump administration.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who knows a thing or two about Washington, sees Pence as perhaps the most important.

"What's your overall impression of each one of these men?" asked CBN News' Jenna Browder.

"Well, I think that they're really in a different league. He's like the moon to Trump's sun," said Gingrich of Pence.

He thinks the VP-elect can carry the load on Capitol Hill by using his experience and close ties to law-makers.

"Pence will be really important in saying, 'you know, this isn't going over on the Hill. The Hill has raised these new questions. Or Senator Jones came by to see me and he has this problem we need to solve.' So he becomes a gatherer of information that becomes very important to the outside," Gingrich explained.



His friendly relationship with Ryan will also prove critical and help smooth out any bumps between the speaker and new president.

"Paul Ryan did not want Donald Trump in the primaries. He made that perfectly clear and once Trump was the nominee and remained a really controversial figure, doing things Republicans could not defend," recalled A.B. Stoddard of Real Clear Politics.



She says Ryan is in an especially tough position.

"It's a big burden on the Speaker of the House to try to shepherd through, first of all, keep his ranks together, hold a united front against Democrats and then keep some cohesion with the President and the executive branch to pass an agenda in a very polarized time with eruptions on Twitter from Donald Trump," Stoddard explained.



At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue will be Trump's right hand man and White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. He has known both Pence and Ryan for decades.

"In having an effective day to day operation, I think Reince Priebus is clearly got the primary burden. That's what he's going to focus on is making the trains run on time," noted Gingrich.

"In your opinion, what's the key to making this situation work?" Browder probed.

"I think the key is open communication. Having coffee together regularly. It's not always the business meeting and negotiating. Sometimes it's sitting around chatting and letting things bubble up," Gingrich offered.

And what would it take to tear it apart?

"One of them to try to decide that they were clever and somehow operate in a deceitful way or sneaky way, I don't think that person would last long," Gingrich warned.

All three are here for a reason---to get results. In other words that means turning bills into laws.

A unique combination bringing a president, who won as an outsider, together with an insider know-how to turn his vision of "Make America Great Again" into reality.

