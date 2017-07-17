Duck Dynasty Daughter Starts Social Media Bible Study

Sadie Robertson continues to spread God's word through social media.

She has shared her Bible-based testimonies on social media, and now says she wants to lead a mid-week Bible study with fans and anyone else who needs encouragement.

The teenager is a popular motivational speaker and rose to fame on the hit A&E reality television series "Duck Dynasty."

Robertson announced her decision to lead a Bible Study on her Instagram account and use her book called Live Original and its message to further spread God's word.

"@liveoriginal is introducing Wednesday words! Each Wednesday on the Live Original page I will be reading Scripture for some mid-week encouragement. I hope this hits you exactly where you need it at just the right time. Tag a friend who needs to be encouraged and follow @liveoriginal for each week's encouragement," she posted.

Throughout the years, Robertson developed her Live Original brand to help young people in the Kingdom of God.

The concept was released through her book Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values in 2014, but Live Original grew further into a lifestyle brand that features a mobile app blog, and U.S. tour that started last year.

Robertson says she prayed last year that God would give her a platform to reach others.

"Whenever you decide that you can't limit yourself and that God can do amazing things ... He'll take you to places you never even thought you could dream," she said in an interview with the website Rare. "I remember praying when I was little, 'God, just give me something, give me a platform, give me people to reach.' I would have never thought that He'd give me this platform or this many people to reach."

Robertson added it turned out that God's plan was much bigger than her own.

"I used to plan what my life would look like, then I realized God will take you to so many bigger places than you can ever imagine. So why try to plan?" she said in a previous interview with The Christian Post.

"My plan, although it may have been a good plan, it wasn't as good as the plan that God had for me. I would have never imagined I would be at the places I am today or done things that I've done today," she said.