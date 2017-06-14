Congressman Steve Scalise, Others Shot Early This Morning

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot early this morning when a gunman fired dozens of shots targeting Republican members of Congress.

Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip and is expected to survive. Several other people were also wounded. None of them were members of Congress. The shooter was neutralized.

The shooting happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia at an early morning practice for Republican congressmen for the upcoming congressional baseball game. A CBN News team has arrived at the scene and is gathering more information.

Scalise had a security detail with him because he serves as the current U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip, one of the most powerful positions in Congress.

Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News that if Scalise's security detail had not been there it would have been a massacre.

The White House issued a statement this morning saying: "The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was at the baseball practice, and he sent this text and phoned the information to a radio talk show below.

This is a breaking news event and information is still coming in, but CBN News will update this story as more information becomes available.