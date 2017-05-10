'Bible Answer Man' Diagnosed with Cancer: Why He's 'Not Necessarily' Praying for Healing

Christian radio host Hank Hanegraaff has announced that he has a rare form of cancer and he's asking his supporters for prayer.

Hanegraaff, also known as the "Bible Answer Man," announced on his Facebook page that he was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma recently.



"This is a treatable cancer, but it is going to require aggressive chemotherapy," he said.

In the video blog, he told his supporters that although he is hoping for a miraculous healing, he is praying for God's will to be done.



"Obviously finding that you have cancer is a blow to the solar plexus. It is a bitter pill to swallow. But all of that becomes very contextualized when you recognize that our dear Lord holds every breath and every moment of my life in His hand. The Bible is pretty plain about this," he said.

The president and chairman of the board of the North Carolina–based Christian Research Institute is asking his social media followers to pray for him, but not necessarily for his healing.

"I would love very much for God to work a miraculous healing in my life; I certainly know our Lord is fully capable of fulfilling that," he explained.

"What I want most of all is that God will be glorified in my condition. In the midst of what I'm going through (that) I may be able to reach out and help others in their struggles," he said.

Hanegraaff added that despite the diagnosis he has been "enveloped in peace."