Customers at Sam’s Club Break Out in Spontaneous Worship and it’s Awesome

When someone starts jamming on the keyboard at a Sam’s Club and breaks out in an epic version of “My God is Awesome” what should you do? If you’re at this Sam’s Club, you join in!

Even a young employee gets in on the action. Beautiful. Watch and enjoy!

My God is awesome, He can move mountains

Keep me in the valley, hide me from the rain

My God is awesome, heals me when I’m broken

Strength where I’ve been weakened, forever He will reign

My God is awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome

My God is awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome

My God is awesome, Savior of the whole world

Giver of salvation, by His stripes I am healed

My God is awesome, today I am forgiven

His grace is why I’m living, praise His holy name

He’s mighty, He’s mighty, He’s mighty, He’s mighty, Awesome, awesome

He’s Holy… Awesome…

He’s Great… Awesome…

He’s mighty… Awesome…

Deliverer… Awesome…

He’s holy… Awesome…

Provider… Awesome…

Protector… Awesome…

My God is awesome, He can move mountains

Keep me in the valley, hide me from the rain

My God is awesome, heals me when I’m broken

Strength where I’ve been weakened, praise His holy name