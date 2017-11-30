EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Mike Pence Weighs in on Sexual Harassment and the ‘Pence Rule’

WASHINGTON – In an exclusive interview with CBN News, Vice President Mike Pence weighs in on the flood of sexual harassment allegations from Washington to Hollywood that have led to a serious national conversation about morality, politics and power. The Vice President spoke with CBN’s David Brody Thursday morning from the library at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington DC. “Every American woman is entitled to a safe and productive workplace and my heart goes out to the women who have endured sexual harassment in the workplace,” Pence told CBN’s David Brody. “I admire their willingness and their courage in coming forward but I think it’s initiating a national conversation about practices in our businesses and in our public institutions that will make sure that women and men have the kind of work environment that is safe and respectful to all concerned. I think the President and I both see that as progress.”

We also asked the Vice President about what has informally become known as the “Pence Rule,” in which he makes sure to never eat alone with a woman other than his wife and not go to events featuring alcohol without her by his side. He’s come under criticism for what many think is an old fashioned approach and to some, even discriminatory. But, in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations that have swept the nation, his position might be looking better every day. Pence tells CBN News those are the guidelines that work for him and his wife Karen.

“Every marriage is different and when we got married thirty-two years ago, we sat down and talked to one another about guidelines and we live those out in our life and they’ve been a blessing to us,” Pence tells CBN’s David Brody. “And I have to tell you, criticism comes with the job and we accept that but I’ve been very moved over the last few months by how many people have stopped me as I’ve traveled around this country and given me a word of encouragement and expressed support for our decision to put our marriage and our family first and I’m always blessed by that. I really am, David.”

Full Transcription

David Brody: “So many people want to know what’s the solution? What’s the answer? Where’s the morality in all of this in terms of what can be done? Do you legislate it? Is it a cultural issue? Can you help folks with some answers here about what’s been… A light has been shined on this topic, on this very important issue.”

Vice President Mike Pence: “Well, as Vice President and as the father of two really talented and wonderful young women, I think we’re seeing real progress in our society today. Every American woman is entitled to a safe and productive workplace and my heart goes out to the women who have endured sexual harassment in the workplace and I admire their willingness and their courage in coming forward, but I think it’s initiating a national conversation about practices in our businesses and in our public institutions that will make sure that women and men have the kind of work environment that is safe and respectful to all concerned. I think the President and I both see that as progress.”

David Brody: “What do you make exactly of – and you’re not one to take a victory lap – but you got beat up on, you know they called it the ‘Pence Rule’ and Billy Graham even before that. You know, just this idea of making sure you’re taking the proper steps to not have perception becoming reality. What is your view of that because you got beat up in the media pretty well for that.”

Vice President Mike Pence: “Well, God’s greatest blessing in my life is my wife Karen. And look, every marriage is different and when we got married 32 years ago, we sat down and talked to one another about guidelines and we live those out in our life and they’ve been a blessing to us. And I have to tell you, criticism comes with the job and we accept that but I’ve been very moved over the last few months by how many people have stopped me as I’ve traveled around this country and given me a word of encouragement and expressed support for our decision to put our marriage and our family first and I’m always blessed by that. I really am, David.”