The Paper Airplane, Wiffle Ball, and 'Clue' Enter the Toy Hall of Fame

The paper airplane, the Wiffle Ball, and the board game "Clue" will all find their special place in the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York.

The three iconic toys were chosen by historians and educators for inspiring creative play across generations.

Clue, where players must name the crime scene and murder weapon was created during World War II by a British couple. Since then, the game has sold millions of copies. However, Clue is more than just a game -- it is a permanent fixture in American culture.

"Clue has also had its own movie, been featured in numerous television shows and books and remains an icon of pop culture," said curator Nicolas Ricketts,



Like Clue, the Wiffle ball also had humble beginnings.

A retired semi-pro baseball player named David Mullany invented the toy in 1953 by simply cutting eight holes in the ball, which lowers its speed when in the air.

While some viewed the ball as a fad when it first came out, it has stood the test of time.

"Here we are 60 plus years later," Mullany said, "so it's pretty neat."

The paper airplane has more obscure origins. Some credit artist and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci who created flying machines out of parchment in the 1400s.

"Where some toys require financial investment, paper airplanes start with a simple sheet of paper, coupled with creativity and dexterity, to produce a toy with infinite aeronautical possibilities," said Christopher Bensch, The Strong's vice president for collections. "They allow the imagination to take off and soar."

The three toys will join 60 others in the hall.

