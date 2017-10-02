CBN's Pat Robertson Responds to Las Vegas Massacre

CBN Founder Pat Robertson responded to Sunday's horrific shooting in Las Vegas on The 700 Club.

Robertson shared a verse he was reading from his devotions Monday morning.

"Lord, confuse the wicked, confound their words, for I see violence and strife in the city. Day and night they prowl about on its walls; malice and abuse are within it. Destructive forces are at work in the city; threats and lies never leave its streets." - Psalm 55:9-11

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'm trying to make sense of this, I'm sure you are."

"Violence in the streets," he continued. "Why is it happening? You know, what I'd like to give you is the fact that we have disrespect for authority. There is profound disrespect of our president all across this nation. They say terrible things about him."

"There's disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system, all the way up and down the line, disrespect."

"And when you lose that kind of respect you lose this authority, and more than anything, until there is biblical authority there has to be some controlling authority in our society, and there is none."

"When there is no vision of God, the people run amok. And we have taken from the American people the vision of God, the whole idea of reward and punishment and ultimate judge of all our actions. We've taken that away. And when there is no vision of God, the people run amok. That's my take on this."