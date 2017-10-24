Sharon Nesbitt: God Has Shaken America to Deal with Division, Racism, Sexism

Watch the full interview with Dr. Nesbitt to find out more of what she believes God wants to accomplish in bringing this huge problem to light.

Dr. Sharon Nesbitt, the founding pastor of Dominion World Outreach Ministries, appeared on a recent episode of CBN News Showcase to discuss the #MeToo movement and how the church can face the problems of sexism and sexual abuse within our society and also within the church.

But can this campaign make church leaders face this problem?

"I think it has to. I think it has come full force where God wants it to be. I beleive God has shaken America to deal with division, racism and sexism in the body of Christ and in our society," Nesbitt said.

What needs to happen to bring healing to so many women both inside and out of the church?

"I think the #MeToo has given people a forum, a place of safety. I think the reason why most women don't come forward is because not only are they the victim, they have been shunned and embarrassed. And then taken through the mill to make them believe it was their fault. So many people just stay quiet," she explained.

"They suffer in silence. Growing up, many people were told what happens in the house stays in the house. So for many, many years, people have suffered," Nesbitt noted.

"I think now there's safety in numbers. I believe the church has to come to grips with it. We have to provide a platform where women feel safe coming out and saying that they have been molested or abused," she said.