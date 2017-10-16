Viral Video: Coal Miner Singing National Anthem Before Going Underground 

A video of a West Virginia coal miner proudly singing the National Anthem has gone viral on social media.

Miner Shane Wriston of Clear Creek, West Virginia, posted on Facebook a video of his colleague Josh Stowers powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before he and his coworkers headed underground for the day.

"There is no kneeling in this bath house," Wriston wrote on his Facebook post. "We have daily safety meeting before every shift before these guys go underground, and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting."

The video shows all of the miners standing and reverently listening to Stowers with their helmets held over their hearts. The men work at Mammoth Coal Company in West Virginia.

Wriston's post has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook and has drawn more than 600 very positive comments.

"These men don't make millions, are ready at a moments notice never knowing what they will be called to do. Don't discriminate against who they will help or save. This is a role model, and the Anthem was sung beautifully," one person wrote.

Another miner who works at a different mine also commented.

"Totally awesome!!!! We don't have any singers at work, but I love the fact that at the mine I work at, every shift before we go underground we dismiss with prayer. I love the fact that we have that opportunity to do that," he said.

Watch the video here.

