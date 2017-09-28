Displaying
Free to Stand or Kneel: Trump and the NFL

09-28-2017
Gary Lane
Free to Stand or Kneel: Trump and the NFL

All eyes will be on the National Football League and it's players this Sunday to see if they will continue to stand in solidarity against President Trump's criticism of the those taking a knee in protest during the singing of the national anthem.

Last Sunday, many NFL players and coaches either knelt or locked arms in a show of unity against Trump's comments.

The controversy over taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem began last year after Colin Kaepernick knelt in protest to what he said were injustices in America against African American citizens.

Last Sunday night's NFL TV ratings dropped 11 percent over last year after many angry fans said they would boycott watching games on TV or attending at stadiums.

On this week's The Global Lane program, Gary Lane shared his thoughts on Trump, the NFL and taking a knee.

Can you guess what he says is the only time he'll take a knee?

Watch Gary's Drive it Home commentary for more.
 

