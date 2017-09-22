Displaying
Scalise Given 'Gladiator Award': I Can’t Wait to 'Get Back Home'

09-22-2017
CBN News
WASHINGTON – In his first public comments since being shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said he can’t wait to return to Louisiana.

Scalise pre-recorded an audio message for Thursday night’s Louisiana Family Forum annual awards gala, where he was given the “Gladiator Award."

"I wish I could be there in person but I’m still recovering at a rehabilitation hospital and I can tell you, I cannot wait ‘til the day that I can get back home," he said.  

Scalise’s minute-long speech ended with a standing ovation.

In June, a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Scalise and three others were shot, including a member of his security detail.

The 51-year-old House Majority Whip was hit in the hip and nearly died after suffering broken bones, damage to his organs and internal bleeding.

Scalise is now at a D.C. rehabilitation center where he's learning how to walk again.

There’s still no word when he will return to either Louisiana or Capitol Hill. 

 

