'God Is Our Refuge and Strength': President Trump Declares Sunday 'A National Day of Prayer'

President Trump has just declared Sunday to be "a National Day of Prayer," joining with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who has also called on Texans to pray for recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

"We are deeply grateful for those performing acts of service, and we pray for healing and comfort for those in need," the President's proclamation states.

.@POTUS signs proclamation declaring this Sunday a National Day of Prayer. pic.twitter.com/eA0rmTm1tF — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 1, 2017

"As response and recovery efforts continue, and as Americans provide much needed relief to the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are reminded of Scripture's promise that 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,'" the proclamation continues.

"I call on all Americans and houses of worship throughout the Nation to join in one voice of prayer, as we seek to uplift one another and assist those suffering from the consequences of this terrible storm," Trump says.

Meanwhile, the governor of Texas has also called on his fellow Texans and people around the country to pray for Texas on Sunday.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation calling for an official day of prayer for Texans "of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds."

I issued a proclamation making Sunday September 3 a Day of Prayer in Texas for the victims & responders to #Harvey. https://t.co/Mlkf8QWPgf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 31, 2017

The governor is urging people to pray for the safety of first responders, public safety officers and military personnel involved in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

He's also calling for prayers for the "healing of individuals, rebuilding of communities and the restoration of the entire region struck by this disaster."

Abbott applauded Texans for helping each other through the ordeal and noted they are grateful for the support and resources they've received in days since Harvey struck.

Best moment in Rockport: holding this 2 week old baby born a week before #HurricaneHarvey showing total serenity. pic.twitter.com/HmQBkD8NW8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2017

Harvey has caused record flooding in parts of the state and has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people.

In 2011, Texas Gov. Rick Perry also called for official prayer but ironically--he called for prayers for rain. At the time, the Lone Star state was in the throes of severe drought and wildfires. Perry called for three official days of prayer, from April 22-24, to pray for rain.