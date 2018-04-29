Planning Your National Day of Prayer Event on May 3, 2018

As we are nearing the National Day of Prayer on May 3, 2018, most of the leaders of prayer observances are beginning to plan in detail for their church, business, community, school, or other venues.

The diagram shows us our goal in allocating the times for each National Day of Prayer event. Recently, I went into our studio and recorded some thoughts in this six-minute video that I hope will be helpful. Please take the time to watch it and share it with everyone on your planning team for your National Day of Prayer event or other events.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd is the Senior Pastor of Cross Church, President of the National Day of Prayer, & Past President of the Southern Baptist Convention.