Muslim Migrants Terrorize Christian Congregation in Cyprus

A group of about 20 Muslim migrants attacked members of the Faneromeni Church, a Christian congregation, last Wednesday night in Cyprus' capital city of Nicosia, according to SigmaLive.

Members of the congregation were inside the building when the Muslims arrived at the church's courtyard. They began screaming, beating and cursing as church members came out of the building and into the courtyard.

According to media reports, one Muslim threatened several Christians with an ax, chasing them. Another man, who carried a skeleton, also threatened several church members.

The migrants all left the scene before the local police arrived.

Some members of the media wondered if this action was a result of the approaching Orthodox Easter, which was observed by Orthodox Christians on Sunday.

However, church members say incidents like this one have been occurring daily.

The Faneromeni Church is one of the largest churches in the capital and was built in 1872, according to the website Visit Cyprus.